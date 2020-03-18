Bonnaroo is shifting its 2020 festival to September due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Originally set to take place in June, the four-day music and arts festival will now occur September 24th-27th in Manchester, Tennessee.



All current tickets and onsite accommodations will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates. At the moment, it’s unclear if full ticket refunds will be offered.

Bonnaroo did not specify which artists will be playing at the rescheduled dates. The festival’s original lineup boasted Tool, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Oysterhead, Flume, Tenacious D, The 1975, and Primus, among others.

Bonnaroo is just one of several high-profile events impacted the coronavirus. Coachella, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Shaky Knees have all been pushed to the fall, while Glastonbury, SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were canceled outright. Click here to see a full list of the canceled or impacted events.