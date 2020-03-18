BottleRock Napa Valley Rescheduled For October Due to Coronavirus

BottleRock Napa Valley has been moved to October 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Originally set to take place May 22nd-24th, the music and wine festival will now occur October 2nd-4th at the Napa Valley Expo in Nappy Valley, California.



Several of the festival’s previously announced acts will appear at the rescheduled dates, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Zedd. Details on the rest of the lineup will be revealed at a later date.

“We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, partners, employees, and community being paramount,” festival organizers said in a statement. “We are committed to putting on the festival to not only share great music and the incredible Napa Valley hospitality, but because it’s vitally important to the livelihood of all those who make BottleRock Napa Valley the festival it is.”

Tickets for BottleRock’s postponed weekend will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Further information on exchanges and refunds will be detailed in the next few weeks.

BottleRock Napa Valley is just one of several high-profile events impacted the coronavirus. Coachella, Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Shaky Knees have been pushed to the fall, while Glastonbury, SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were canceled outright. Click here to see a full list of the canceled or impacted events.