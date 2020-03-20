Brian and Roger Eno Release New Album Mixing Colours: Stream

Brian Eno and Roger Eno have today released Mixing Colours, the brothers’ first-ever album as a duo following decades of collaborations. Stream the ambient collection below via Spotify and Apple Music.
Though not originally intended to be gathered together on an LP, the 18-tracks on Mixing Colours began coming together 15 years ago. Roger would send Brian compositions he was working on as MIDI files, which the elder sibling would then manipulate to find new moods. Those moods were then given color names — “comparable to those often attached to abstract paintings,” according to a press release — and the album was formed.
In a statement, Roger commented on the natural collaborative process. “We weren’t directing this towards an end result – it was like a back-and-forth conversation we were having over a 15-year period,” he explained. “The idea for a full album emerged as the number of pieces continued to increase. It’s something that neither of us could have arrived at alone.”
Stream the Eno brothers’ Mixing Colours below.
Mixing Colours Artwork:
Mixing Colours Tracklist:
01. Spring Frost
02. Burnt Umber
03. Celeste
04. Wintergreen
05. Obsidian
06. Blonde
07. Dark Sienna
08. Verdigris
09. Snow
10. Rose Quartz
11. Quicksilver
12. Ultramarine
13. Iris
14. Cinnabar
15. Desert Sand
16. Deep Saffron
17. Cerulean Blue
18. Slow Movement – Sand