Brian and Roger Eno Release New Album Mixing Colours: Stream

Brian Eno and Roger Eno, photo via Deutsche Grammophon

Brian Eno and Roger Eno have today released Mixing Colours, the brothers’ first-ever album as a duo following decades of collaborations. Stream the ambient collection below via Spotify and Apple Music.

Though not originally intended to be gathered together on an LP, the 18-tracks on Mixing Colours began coming together 15 years ago. Roger would send Brian compositions he was working on as MIDI files, which the elder sibling would then manipulate to find new moods. Those moods were then given color names — “comparable to those often attached to abstract paintings,” according to a press release — and the album was formed.



In a statement, Roger commented on the natural collaborative process. “We weren’t directing this towards an end result – it was like a back-and-forth conversation we were having over a 15-year period,” he explained. “The idea for a full album emerged as the number of pieces continued to increase. It’s something that neither of us could have arrived at alone.”

Stream the Eno brothers’ Mixing Colours below.

Mixing Colours Artwork:

Mixing Colours Tracklist:

01. Spring Frost

02. Burnt Umber

03. Celeste

04. Wintergreen

05. Obsidian

06. Blonde

07. Dark Sienna

08. Verdigris

09. Snow

10. Rose Quartz

11. Quicksilver

12. Ultramarine

13. Iris

14. Cinnabar

15. Desert Sand

16. Deep Saffron

17. Cerulean Blue

18. Slow Movement – Sand