Briston Maroney Expands Tour, Shares Psychedelic Visuals for “The Garden”: Watch

Briston Maroney, "The Garden" music video

Rising songwriter Briston Maroney has shared a video for his latest single, “The Garden”, as well as added more dates to his upcoming tour.

Joey Brodnax directed the new extended visual. It opens in a world of muted colors with Maroney, enraged, taking a baseball bat to an unfortunate watermelon. He sits at a couch, orders a “Full Immersion” experience, and after a kind of Amazon Prime/drug deal transaction, he pops on a virtual reality headset. Cue the muscular guitars of “The Garden” as Maroney is transported on a psychedelic trip through a technicolored virtual landscape. Check out “The Garden” below.



“The Garden” is part of Maroney’s Miracle singles series. He’ll be promoting those songs, as well as his excellent 2019 EP Indiana, on his newly-expanded tour. That trek kicks off later this month in Columbia, SC, and eventually takes in festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Sea Hear Now. Check out the full dates below, and get tickets here.

Briston Maroney 2020 Tour Dates:

03/21 — Columbia, SC @ Five Points

04/09 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club (Benefit Show)

06/07 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall – Capital Ale House

06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indianapolis

06/11 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room

06/17 — Ferndale, MI @ The Parliament Room

06/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

06/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

07/09 — Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater *

07/10 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

07/11 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors *

08/06-08 — Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop

080/9 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

09/19-9/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

* = w/ Rainbow Kitten Surprise