Briston Maroney Expands Tour, Shares Psychedelic Visuals for “The Garden”: Watch

Rising songwriter Briston Maroney has shared a video for his latest single, “The Garden”, as well as added more dates to his upcoming tour.
Joey Brodnax directed the new extended visual. It opens in a world of muted colors with Maroney, enraged, taking a baseball bat to an unfortunate watermelon. He sits at a couch, orders a “Full Immersion” experience, and after a kind of Amazon Prime/drug deal transaction, he pops on a virtual reality headset. Cue the muscular guitars of “The Garden” as Maroney is transported on a psychedelic trip through a technicolored virtual landscape. Check out “The Garden” below.
“The Garden” is part of Maroney’s Miracle singles series. He’ll be promoting those songs, as well as his excellent 2019 EP Indiana, on his newly-expanded tour. That trek kicks off later this month in Columbia, SC, and eventually takes in festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Sea Hear Now. Check out the full dates below, and get tickets here.
Briston Maroney 2020 Tour Dates:
03/21 — Columbia, SC @ Five Points
04/09 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club (Benefit Show)
06/07 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall – Capital Ale House
06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indianapolis
06/11 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room
06/17 — Ferndale, MI @ The Parliament Room
06/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
06/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
06/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
07/09 — Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater *
07/10 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *
07/11 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors *
08/06-08 — Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop
080/9 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
09/19-9/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
* = w/ Rainbow Kitten Surprise