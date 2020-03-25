Britney Spears (via Instagram)

Britney Spears wants to assure those feeling lonely in quarantine that we can still do all of the important things in life, like “call your loved ones,” virtually “hold each other,” and, of course, “re-distribute wealth.”

Spears shared these sentiments on Instagram on Monday, re-posting a statement by Mimi Zhu. “During this time of isolation,” it begins, “we need connection now more than ever.” After a brief ode to the powers of technology, the post calls on everyone to join in “community collaboration.” The politics, when they arrive, are as swift and brutal as the revolution that Spears is no doubt planning.



“We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls.”

Revolution, baby, one more time. Check out the full post below.

While the emancipation of mankind might be new for the Princess of Pop, she’s been fighting for her own personal emancipation for years. Last April, she checked into and out of a mental health facility. Afterwards, Spears attempted to end her father’s decade-plus conservatorship over her affairs, saying he’d had her committed against her will. The judge has extended the conservatorship through April 30th, with another ruling to follow.