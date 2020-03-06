Consequence of Sound Announces 3rd Annual Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at SXSW

Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion 2020

Consequence of Sound is proud to announce we’re once again taking part in the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at this year’s South by Southwest. The third annual showcase is set to take place March 19th-21st at The Historic Scoot Inn, and RSVPs are open now!

The lineup for this year’s event boasts a number of exciting acts that reflect the variety of music Brooklyn Bowl brings to its venues across the United States. Performers include M. Ward, Delta Spirit, Brian Fallon, Margaret Glaspy, Ezra Furman, Frances Quinlan, Jackie Venson, Overcoats, Cable Ties, Nicole Atkins, and Seratons.



Other bands appearing on the Scoot Inn stage include Nahko and Medicine for the People, Houndmouth, The Frights, Pokey LaFarge, The Band of Heathens, David Wax Museum, Sudan Archives, Lido Pimienta, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Devon Gilfillian, Daniel Romano, Neal Francis, and Palm Palm. Individual party lineups will be revealed in the near future.

Alongside CoS, partners at the 2020 Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion include Relix, LD Systems, ROBE Lighting, Left Hand Brewing, Angry Orchard, Special Effects (non-alcoholic beer) by Brooklyn Brewery, and more!

More information can be found here. Entry is available with SXSW credentials and RSVP, so sign up now and we’ll see you in Austin!