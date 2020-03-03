Brutus Announce New Tour Dates

Heavy experimental act Brutus have announced a U.S. headlining tour. The trek will surround the Belgium band’s numerous festival appearances in May.
The U.S. leg comes amidst a busy touring itinerary. In between dates in the UK and across Europe, Brutus will hit American shores for a month of shows, including major festival slots at Shaky Knees, Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Boston Calling.
The many festival appearances are proof of the band’s rising status in underground music circles. Last year, Heavy Consequence premiered the single “Django” — an example of Brutus’ singular approach to heavy music.
See the full list of U.S. dates below. You can get tickets here.
Brutus 2020 US Tour Dates:
05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
05/02 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/04 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
05/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall
05/08 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos Bar
05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/15 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
05/16 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
05/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/22 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas