Brutus Announce New Tour Dates

Brutus, photo by Eva Vlonk

Heavy experimental act Brutus have announced a U.S. headlining tour. The trek will surround the Belgium band’s numerous festival appearances in May.

The U.S. leg comes amidst a busy touring itinerary. In between dates in the UK and across Europe, Brutus will hit American shores for a month of shows, including major festival slots at Shaky Knees, Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Boston Calling.



The many festival appearances are proof of the band’s rising status in underground music circles. Last year, Heavy Consequence premiered the single “Django” — an example of Brutus’ singular approach to heavy music.

See the full list of U.S. dates below. You can get tickets here.

Brutus 2020 US Tour Dates:

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

05/02 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/04 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

05/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

05/08 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos Bar

05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

05/16 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

05/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/22 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas