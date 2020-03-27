Brutus Share New Song “Sand”: Stream

Brutus, photo by Geert Braekers

Belgium trio Brutus have canceled their spring U.S. tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the band is treating fans to a pummeling new song, “Sand”.

The track comes a year after Brutus’ sophomore album, Nest, which bridged various styles of heavy music with pop. An outtake from those sessions, “Sand” is equally hard to pin down. One thing’s for sure: It’s heavy.



The accompanying video clip is constructed from footage of their last show in Ghent, Belgium, four weeks ago, prior to the sweeping cancellations and venue closures caused by the pandemic.

“If we want to share awesome moments like these again in the near future,” the band said in a press release, “we all need to be responsible concerning the COVID-19 virus measures and stay home.”

Though the U.S. tour — which was set to run for three weeks in May — is canceled, a press release promises “updates to come.” You can stream “Sand” below and purchase the single here.