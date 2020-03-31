BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, More Perform on James Corden’s Homefest: Watch

BTS perform on Homefest: A Late Late Show Special

On Monday night, James Corden hosted Homefest: A Late Late Show Special, a primetime livestream featuring an array of musical guests performing from remote locations while in quarantine.

Among the performances: K-pop sensations BTS, who came together for “Boy with Luv”; Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who played “everything i wanted”; Andrea Bocelli, who sang “Con te partirò” in honor of Italy; and Dua Lipa, who performed “Don’t Stop Now”.



Elsewhere during the special, Will Ferrell offered some ideas for songs to sing while washing hands, including Sia’s “Chandelier”; Rihanna’s “Diamond”; and Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot”.

Watch all the highlights below.

Eilish also appeared on Elton John’s Sunday evening primetime special Living Room Concert for America, which also featured performances from Dave Grohl, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, and more.