BTS Postpone North American Tour Due to Coronavirus

BTS

BTS have postponed their upcoming North American stadium tour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets will be honored for the new dates, according to a press release.

There’s no denying BTS are both the biggest K-pop band in the world right now and one of the most popular acts of all time worldwide. The North American leg of their “Map of the Soul Tour” was going to bring BTS’ new album, Map of the Soul: 7, to life for fans on the other side of the world. That said, it was clear this was bound to happen considering their Asian tour dates were canceled last month due to coronavirus as well.



BTS’ management company Big Hit Entertainment broke the news this evening with a press release outlining the decision, notes The Hollywood Reporter. “The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR — NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates,” it reads. “We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly. We ask for your further patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring you the best and safest concert experience as soon as we can.”

With Live Nation halting every tour and legendary pop stars following suit, seeing bands cancel their upcoming tours has become the new normal. Thankfully, some artists are trying to bridge the gap temporarily by livestreaming concerts from home. Instead of going stir-crazy, treat yourself to a digital live music experience by checking out our picks for which quarantine livestreams to watch, from Ben Gibbard to Yo Yo Ma.

The reality of live music cancelations began with legendary festivals like Glastonbury and SXSW being forced to cancel this year’s editions. Shortly after, other spring festivals postponed their events to the fall, major albums by artists like Lady Gaga and Willie Nelson were pushed back, and events like Record Store Day have shifted. Of course, these are hard decisions to make but ultimately the right thing to do to stop the spread of COVID-19 — especially when everyone from Jackson Browne to Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and possibly even country legend John Prine have tested positive.

Follow our updated list of tours, music festivals, album releases, and other productions impacted by coronavirus here.