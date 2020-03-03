Bush Announce New Album, Tour Dates with Breaking Benjamin

Bush look to be busy in 2020, as the veteran rockers just announced a new album and a North American tour.
As for the tour, Bush will spend much of this summer on the road supporting headliners Breaking Benjamin on a summer trek. The outing, which will also feature Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks, kicks off July 15th in Bristow, Virginia, and runs through a September 8th date in Mountain View, California.
Tickets to most shows go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday (March 6th) at 10:00 a.m local time. Fans can also pick up tickets here.
Regarding new music, Bush will release a new album, The Kingdom, this May. To give fans a taste of the album, Gavin Rossdale and company have unleashed the new single “Flowers on a Grave,” which can be streamed below. The song, which was co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale, will be available via digital platforms on Wednesday (March 4th).
“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” Rossdale said in a statement. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle – old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom.”
“Flowers on a Grave” follows last year’s “Bullet Holes”, which appeared on the soundtrack to John Wick 3.
Listen to “Flowers on a Grave”, and view Bush’s full list of tour dates with Breaking Benjamin, below.
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks 2020 Tour Dates:
07/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+
07/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +
07/18 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
07/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +
07/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~
07/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +
07/26 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ~
07/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park +
07/30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/06 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ~
08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/11 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +
08/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre~
08/24 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/29 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater ~
08/31 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
09/06 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
TBA – St. Louis, MO @ TBA
* = no Saint Asonia and Cory Marks
+ = no Saint Asonia
~ = no Theory of a Deadman