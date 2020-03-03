Bush Announce New Album, Tour Dates with Breaking Benjamin

Bush, photo by Dove Shore

Bush look to be busy in 2020, as the veteran rockers just announced a new album and a North American tour.

As for the tour, Bush will spend much of this summer on the road supporting headliners Breaking Benjamin on a summer trek. The outing, which will also feature Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks, kicks off July 15th in Bristow, Virginia, and runs through a September 8th date in Mountain View, California.



Tickets to most shows go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday (March 6th) at 10:00 a.m local time. Fans can also pick up tickets here.

Regarding new music, Bush will release a new album, The Kingdom, this May. To give fans a taste of the album, Gavin Rossdale and company have unleashed the new single “Flowers on a Grave,” which can be streamed below. The song, which was co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale, will be available via digital platforms on Wednesday (March 4th).

“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” Rossdale said in a statement. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle – old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom.”

“Flowers on a Grave” follows last year’s “Bullet Holes”, which appeared on the soundtrack to John Wick 3.

Listen to “Flowers on a Grave”, and view Bush’s full list of tour dates with Breaking Benjamin, below.

Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks 2020 Tour Dates:

07/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+

07/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

07/18 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

07/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

07/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~

07/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +

07/26 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ~

07/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park +

07/30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/06 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ~

08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +

08/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre~

08/24 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/29 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater ~

08/31 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

09/06 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

TBA – St. Louis, MO @ TBA

* = no Saint Asonia and Cory Marks

+ = no Saint Asonia

~ = no Theory of a Deadman