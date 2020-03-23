Car Seat Headrest Will Boost Your Mood With New Song “Martin”: Stream

Car Seat Headrest, photo by Carlos Cruz

Almost a month exactly since Car Seat Headrest announced their new album, Making a Door Less Open, the band is back with a brand new song off it called “Martin”.

“Martin” is the second single we’re heard from Making a Door Less Open so far, following lead track “Can’t Cool Me Down”. Both point towards a more zany, electronic-inspired angle within the band’s sound, especially compared to Teens of Denial, which was the last collection of all-new songs they released, and their 2018 reimagined album Twin Fantasy (Face to Face).



Musically, “Martin” is an uptempo, optimistic call to arms. Over a sparse drum part and some riveting acoustic guitar strums, frontman Will Toledo sings about trying to find a character named Justin, someone who keeps roping the narrator back in right when they think they’re done keeping in touch. Later, a sunny trumpet part comes into view. The whole thing sounds pretty jovial and fun, which makes it a perfect pick-me-up for our current quarantined times.

Car Seat Headrest have shared a lyric video to coincide with the song’s release, too. In it, Toledo can be seen dressed up in character as Trait, complete with a black gas mask, a neon orange construction worker’s jacket, and some shiny yellow gloves. He gets to work washing the dishes in a kitchen while the lyrics to “Martin” flash across the screen beside him. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that his gas mask’s LED eyes start scrolling the lyrics across them eventually as well. Watch it below.

Once their new album drops on May 1st, Car Seat Headrest plan on doing a lengthy North American summer tour in support of the record. Go ahead and grab tickets to all of the band’s upcoming concerts here.