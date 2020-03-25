Frog Eyes’ Carey Mercer Forms New Band Soft Plastics, Shares First Single: Stream

Soft Plastics, by Angela Fama

Former Frog Eyes songwriter Carey Mercer has started a new band called Soft Plastics. Also featuring ex-Frog Eyes members Mel Campbell and Shyla Seller, the Canadian trio is sharing its first single, “Rope Off The Tigers”, taken from a forthcoming debut album.

The announcement comes two years after the long-running and highly acclaimed Frog Eyes called it quits. According to a press release, Mercer began writing the songs featured on Soft Plastics’ album mere months after Frog Eyes completed their farewell tour in late 2018 and released their final record, Violent Psalms.



Like their old band, Soft Plastics’ sound on “Rope Off The Tigers” is hard to pin down. The track features a bouncy groove that’s cut with crisp percussive embellishments, singing trumpets, and plunky keyboard strokes. The whole thing swings pleasantly, and Mercer’s robust vocal delivery is as peculiar as it is melodic. Hear it for yourself below.

Soft Plastics’ debut LP is officially titled 5 Dreams. Although a release date hasn’t been confirmed, it’s already up for pre-order through Paper Bag Records.

5 Dreams Artwork:

5 Dreams Tracklist:

01. St Tosh the Actor

02. Here’s Where the Sun Was

03. Andre

04. I Dreamed of Cold Clean Green Seas

05. The Party’s Still On

06. Spartacus, Please

07. I Pay No Heed to the Signs

08. Rope off the Tigers

09. The Angels

10. Wyld Thyng