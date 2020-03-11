Céline Dion Tested for Coronavirus, Postpones Tour Dates

Céline Dion, photo by Amanda Koellner

Céline Dion has postponed tour dates in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh after falling ill. Given the sharp influx in coronavirus cases, the pop star was tested for COVID-19, but it turns out she just has the common cold, reports iHeartRadio.

Following the release of her first English album in six years, Courage, Dion has been on an extensive world tour in support of the record. In a statement on Tuesday, March 10th, her PR team revealed that she had to reschedule two dates on the tour — her March 11th show at D.C.’s Capital One Arena and her March 13th show at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena — because she was sick. They decided to take preventative measures by getting her tested for coronavirus and pushing the concerts back to November 16th and November 18th, respectively.



“On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold,” the statement read. “The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” Dion added. “I hope everyone understands.”

Of course, this came as a surprise given just days ago Dion was at the top of her live game. She did the right thing, though, given the rapid spread of COVID-19. BTS, Green Day, New Order, Bob Dylan, and Slipknot have canceled their scheduled tour dates in Asia. Pearl Jam have postponed their spring leg, Justin Bieber downsized his stadium tour venues, Madonna canceled the rest of her Paris trek, and KISS are halting backstage meet-and-geets with fans.

Coronavirus has essentially put all large group gatherings to an end, too. Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed until October. SXSW was canceled last minute. Ultra Music Festival was postponed to next year, and Big Ears Festival has been pushed back to September. Not to mention video game conferences like E3 have been shut down and film releases like the new James Bond movie have been delayed.

The biggest takeaways from all of this are that it’s better to be safe than sorry, and that it’s very important to wash your hands regularly. Luckily, Foals can help you with the latter thanks to their catchy PSA video.