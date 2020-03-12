Cher Reschedules “Here We Go Again Tour” for Fall 2020

Cher

Cher has postponed the spring leg of her “Here We Go Again Tour” due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The ABBA-inspired US trek was originally scheduled to run through May, but has now been pushed back to the end of 2020.

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first,” the music icon remarked in a press release. “The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”



In continued support of Cher’s 2018 album of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen, the tour had been planned for the months of March, April, and May. The rescheduled US dates — which include Memphis, Tampa, Kansas City, Sacramento, and Cincinnati — instead take place between September and December.

“Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations,” reads a statement. “Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.” To purchase new tickets, head here.

Nile Rodgers and Chic were tapped for the original spring tour, but it’s unclear whether they’ll join Cher on the rescheduled itinerary. On Twitter on Thursday, Rodgers simply noted that the “Here We Go Again Tour” had been canceled “for now.”

Of course, Cher joins an unfortunately expansive and ever growing list of artists and live events affected by COVID-19. Coachella has been pushed back from April to October; South By Southwest was called off just days before its launch; and Pearl Jam were forced to postpone a portion of their highly anticipated Gigaton tour. All of Live Nation’s concerts throughout March have been suspended, while Broadway has decided to shut down its various productions. Even the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony has been put on hold.

In the US, coronavirus has claimed at least 40 deaths, and there are believed to be more than 1500 confirmed cases. Worldwide, more than 500 have died and more than 135,000 cases confirmed.

Cher 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena ^

03/14 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena ^

03/16 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ^

03/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC ^

03/20 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum ^

03/22 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center ^

03/24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena ^

03/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

04/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center ^

04/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center ^

04/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome ^

04/13 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center ^

04/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

04/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

04/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

04/22 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena ^

04/24 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center ^

04/26 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena ^

04/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena ^

04/30 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center ^

05/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

05/04 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena ^

05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

09/08 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/10 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

09/12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

09/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

09/16 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

09/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

09/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

09/22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

09/24 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

09/26 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

09/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

09/30 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

10/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/04 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

10/06 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

10/08 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

10/10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

10/12 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

10/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/05 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

^ = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic