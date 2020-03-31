Christopher Meloni as Detective Stabler

Detective Stabler is back! Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his role as the rough and tough Law and Order SVU detective Elliot Stabler for a new offshoot series coming to NBC.

The new series revolves around an NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As it’ll be set in New York City, the series opens the door for a long-awaited reunion between Stabler and his former SVU partner Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay. Meloni left SVU following its 12th season in 2011.



NBC has given the untitled project a 13-episode order, but because of the industry shutdown stemming from the coronavirus crisis, there’s currently no timetable for its production.