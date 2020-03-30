Clutch Release Monsters, Machines, and Mythological Beasts Compilation Album: Stream

Without any previous announcement, Clutch have just released a new compilation album called Monsters, Machines, and Mythological Beasts.
The digital LP collects songs from throughout the band’s career that are centered around the themes mentioned in the album’s title. Tracks come from such Clutch albums as Robot Hive/Exodus, Book of Bad Decisions, Pitchfork & Lost Needles, Earth Rocker, Strange Cousins From the West, Live at the 9:30, Psychic Warfare, and Jam Room.
“Many Clutch songs are inspired by, or make reference to, monsters, machines, and mythological beasts,” said Clutch frontman Neil Fallon. “That’s because my parents never allowed me to bring a copy of Heavy Metal magazine into their house. But I figured out some workarounds. I’m still doing the same.”
The compilation is available via a variety of streaming and digital outlets, including the Spotify player below.
Monsters, Machines, and Mythological Beasts Artwork:
Monsters, Machines, and Mythological Beasts Tracklist:
01. 10001110101
02. Ghoul Wrangler
03. What Would a Wookie Do?
04. Cyborg Bette
05. Minotaur
06. The Wolf Man Kindly Requests…
07. Droid
08. Behold the Colossus
09. Sleestak Lightning
10. Release the Kraken (Jr Version)