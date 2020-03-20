Clutch Continue Weathermaker Vault Series with New Version of “Willie Nelson”: Stream

Clutch, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Clutch have unearthed another rarity as part of their Weathermaker Vault Series, sharing a reimagined studio recording of “Willie Nelson”. The track was initially released on the Slow Hole to China: Rare and Unreleased comp in 2003.

“It started making appearances in our sets recently, so we figured now was a good time to re-record it,” Clutch frontman Neil Fallon said in a press release. “This time around Shawna Potter [of War on Women] added back-up vocals… And for what it’s worth, ‘Red Headed Stranger’ gets regular play on our tour bus.”



It serves as proof that the Maryland stoner rockers haven’t lost any of their charismatic energy over the past two decades. Just like the original, it clocks in at the exact same duration: three minutes, 21 seconds. J. Robbins of Jawbox fame handled the track’s re-recording and remix.

“Willie Nelson” marks the sixth installment in Clutch’s Weathermaker Vault Series. Each new recording revisits a song from Clutch’s vast back catalog, such as their new take on “Electric Worry” released last year.

You can purchase “Willie Nelson” here. Stream the new version and see how it compares to the original below.