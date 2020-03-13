Coachella 2020: How to Get a Ticket Refund

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coachella’s 2020 festival has been moved from April to October. All tickets for the festival’s original dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates. However, ticket-holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates can request a refund.

How Do I Get a Refund to Coachella?

All tickets-holders to Coachella should receive an email containing a unique link with details on how to request a refund. Such requests can be made up until May 1st, 2020.



If you didn’t receive an email, no worries! In order to request a refund, ticket-holders should visit this link. They’ll be asked to provide an Order ID and email address.

Refunds can only be issued to the card used on the original transaction, and will take 7-14 days to process. If you have multiple orders, then you must complete one request per order.

Can I Swap My Coachella Tickets?

Yes! All tickets for Coachella’s original April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. You can also request to swap weekends by visit Coachella’s ticket exchange website.

What If I Purchased My Tickets Through a Third Party?

All original tickets will be honored for the new date, regardless of the point of purchase.

One word of caution, however: When an event is rescheduled, you may receive an email from the original point of purchase with reissued tickets or offering a refund if you’re unable to attend the new date. As your original sale will stand, do not accept a refund as it may invalidate the tickets you sold to your buyer.

What If I Don’t Already Have Tickets to Coachella?

No worries! You can still purchase them through secondary markets such as StubHub.

Who is Playing Coachella’s Rescheduled Festival in October?

That’s still being sorted out. In an email sent to ticket-holders, Coachella organizers wrote: “Our challenge is to move ALL artists to the fall. There are inevitable scheduling conflicts to work through and a few loose ends to tie up. Be on the lookout for an updated poster once we confirm all artists who are able to join us in October.”