Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert

The coronavirus pandemic may have forced Coachella to postpone until the fall, but festival-goers can still get their fix by tuning into a new documentary on the festival set to air on April 10th.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert premieres at the exact time the doors of the festival would have otherwise opened – April 10th at 12:00pm PST, streaming free on YouTube. As its title suggests, the documentary chronicles Coachella’s rich 20-year history, from its humble beginnings as a punk and alt-rock DIY fest to its present day incarnation.



Below, you can watch a teaser featuring interviews with Ice Cube, Perry Farrell, Billie Eilish, Moby, and more. A press release also promises “never-before-seen,” as well as performances from Radiohead, Eilish, Kanye West, Madonna, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, The White Stripes, Beck, Björk, and more.

Coachella 2020 is set to take place October 9th-11th and 16th-18th at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. You can get tickets here.