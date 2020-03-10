Coachella Moved to October 2020 Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 edition of Coachella has been pushed back to October due to concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.

Goldenvoice, the producer of Coachella, confirmed the postponement in a statement released on Tuesday evening. “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”



As such, Coachella will now take place during the weekends of October 9th-11th and 16th-18th. The country music festival Stagecoach, which occurs immediately following Coachella, is now set for October 23rd-25th. Both festivals will still take place at their usual home, the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California.

All tickets for the festivals’ original April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Additionally, ticket-holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates will be notified by March 13th on how to obtain a refund. (Rival music festivals SXSW and Ultra Music Festival have come under scrutiny for not offering refunds to their ticket-holders.)

Today’s announcement offered no details on who will be playing the rescheduled dates, but Goldenvoice had hoped to keep as many acts from the original lineup as possible.

The original Coachella lineup featured Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott, in addition to Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, FKA twigs, Danny Elfman, Lil Uzi Vert, and Run the Jewels, among many others.

As recently as Saturday, Coachella city officials told Consequence of Sound that they had not advised Goldenvoice to cancel or postpone the event. However, less than a day later, a local public health emergency was declared for the Coachella Valley following the diagnosis of the first case of locally acquired coronavirus. The following day, three more individuals tested positive for the virus. Given the circumstances, Goldenvoice concluded that keeping the festival’s original dates was no longer feasible and began working on a plan to postpone until the fall.

Coachella is the latest high-profile American cultural event to be impacted by the coronavirus. Already, both Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and Austin’s SXSW have canceled their 2020 stagings. Meanwhile, the release of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been delayed until November, and acts including Green Day, BTS, and Slipknot have scrapped planned Asian tours. You can find a complete and updated list of all the impacted events here.