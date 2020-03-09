Code Orange, photo by Angela Owens

Code Orange are set to drop their new album, Underneath, this Friday. The hardcore outfit has now shared the animated music for the third single, “Sulfur Surrounding”.

The track adds another twist to Code Orange’s ever-shifting palette of heavy music. On “Sulfur Surrounding”, the band injects late ’90s post-grunge and hints of nu-metal into its aggro amalgamation, while the harsh intensity of previous singles “Underneath” and “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole” remains intact. And per usual with Code Orange, the subject matter is bleak.



“‘Sulfur Surrounding’ is about your deepest relationships becoming manipulative, corrosive, and eventually hopeless,” drummer Jami Morgan said in a press release. “Haunted by chemical compulsion. Fading into the depressive cycle. Another step on our journey under. The song showcases another stylistic dip on the rollercoaster that is Underneath. Soon all will become clear.”

The song’s animated video was created by guitarist Eric “Shade” Balderose — a change up after the hyper-stylized performance videos of the other singles.

Code Orange will support Underneath with a U.S. spring headlining tour before joining Slipknot’s North American Knotfest Roadshow in late May. You can get tickets here.

Pre-orders for Underneath are available via Roadrunner Records. Watch the video for “Sulfur Surrounding” below.