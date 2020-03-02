Cold War Kids Announce US Tour

Cold War Kids, photo by Laura Stemmer

Cold War Kids have mapped out a new round of US tour dates. Set for the summer, these concerts come amidst the band’s New Age Norms trilogy of albums.

This new itinerary features stops in Grand Rapids and Cleveland, as well in Fort Wayne, IN; New Haven, CT; and Clifton Park, NY. There are also shows marked down for Northampton, MA and Bayfield, WI, in addition to a confirmed festival appearance at Firefly Music in Dover, DE.



The California indie rockers released first installment in their album trilogy, New Age Norms 1, in November. The second edition, aptly titled New Age Norms 2, is expected to arrive sometime in “early 2020”, according to an interview Cold War Kids did on Kyle Meredith With… recently.

See the full tour routing below. Tickets for this US summer trek go on sale Friday, March 6th on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, fans of the group can try their luck here.

Cold War Kids 2020 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Middle Waves Music Festival

06/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

06/16 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

06/17 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

06/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/18-21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/23 – Columbia, MA @ Rose Park

06/28 – Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/01 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

Revisit the full interview with Kyle Meredith below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS