Social distancing may be keeping live concerts at bay for the next few weeks, but we’ve got plenty of great music and content on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn. This week, we’ll celebrate the return of Pearl Jam, a classic Miles Davis’ album, and more.

Ahead of Pearl Jam’s new album, Gigaton, we’ve been celebrating Pearl Jam 30 all month on CoS. On Tuesday, March 24th, the party continues on CoS Radio with Pearl Jam Day. First up, we’ll spin some classic cuts not just from the band, but their solo and side-project work as well on a new Greatest Hits Playlist. That airs at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT.

Then at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, Inspired By returns to look at bands influenced by Eddie Vedder and co., including Stone Temple Pilots, Candlebox, My Morning Jacket, Sleater-Kinney, and… Nickelback?

Wednesday, March 25th will be split between our normal horror shows and a bit more PJ love. At 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT, The Losers’ Club heads upstate to a remote cabin to have a little R&R — or, more specifically, a review Stephen King’s 1992 thriller Gerald’s Game. Together, they discuss how the novel reflects some of King’s sharpest writing to date, particularly involving female protagonists.

Then it’s time to put that flannel back on as Relevant Content is back at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Host Michael Roffman presides over a self-appointed 10 Club to dissect the very best of Pearl Jam. They’ll debate the band’s entire catalogue and legacy, from top songs, to most important members, to hardest hitting solos. It’s a wild roundtable that will leave you walking out with tons of answers — and maybe even a custom setlist.

If someone knocks at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, don’t answer the door, because The Horror Virgin is revisiting the 2008 horror hit The Strangers. Jenn, Mikey, and Todd talk about fear of the unexplainable, suspension of disbelief, and the unsettling nature of brutal realism. Plus they’ve got one hell of an alternate plot theory.

On Thursday, March 26th, we’ll revisit Zola Jesus’ conversation with Lior Phillips about what artists are doing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic on This Must Be the Gig.

After teasing the new season on last week’s Inspired By, The Opus returns on Friday, March 27th at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT to explore the incomparable legacy of one of jazz’s most iconic albums, Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew. Host Andy Bothwell is joined by guests Deantoni Parks (The Mars Volta/Technoself), Daedelus (Brainfeeder/Berklee College of Music), Loren Schoenberg (Julliard/National Museum Of Jazz), and writer George Grella to discuss one of music’s most impactful LPs.

Then on Saturday, March 28th at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT, this week’s Late Shift tries on a congenial mix of 70’s Mancuso favorites before taking a gear-shift into modern house from the likes of DJ Koze, Superpitcher, Weval, and Pugilist.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn.

Monday, March 23rd:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Soccer Mommy Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Miles Davis Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – The Outsider Final Thoughts Rebroadcast – 5:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Post Animal Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, March 24th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 4 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

Pearl Jam Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Huey Lewis Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Pearl Jam — 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Cabin in the Woods Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Wed)/9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 25th:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Gerald’s Game – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Pearl Jam – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Strangers – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Pearl Jam Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs)/9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 26th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 4 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

Pandemic Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Zola Jesus – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Pearl Jam Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs)/9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 27th:

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 1 – 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Gerald’s Game Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Pearl Jam Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Strangers Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Pearl Jam’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun)/9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 28th:

Late Shift 7 — 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 4 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

Pandemic Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Zola Jesus Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Pearl Jam Playlist Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun)/9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 29th:

Late Shift 7 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 1 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club — Gerald’s Game Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Pearl Jam Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Strangers Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Pearl Jam’s Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT