Miles Davis, High Fidelity, Jacob Collier

With the rest of the world on lockdown, Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn is staying on the air to bring you music, discussions, interviews, and more. This week, we’ll visit Champion Vinyl, sip from the Bitches Brew, and get creative in the time of coronavirus.



Tuesday, March 31st marks the 20th anniversary of the classic John Cusack film High Fidelity, and we’re commemorating the occasion with a new Greatest Hits playlist. So at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT, we’ll step into Champion Vinyl to hear all the hits Barry won’t let you buy as we revisit the movie’s soundtrack. From The Boss to Stevie Wonder, you’ll really want to absorb this one. And yes, we will send three copies of The Beta Band.

Then we’ll make this year’s April Fool’s Day — Wednesday, April 1st — a spooky one, beginning with The Losers’ Club at 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT. The Losers take off the cuffs and kick back on the cabin couch to revisit Mike Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game. Together, they discuss what makes the source material so complicated for the screen, Bruce Greenwood’s unbelievable physique, Carla Gugino’s complicated turn, and why the dog should have really been voiced by Jim Belushi.

Next up, Relevant Content takes us back to Champion Vinyl at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman peels back the liner notes on Andrew Buss’ definitive oral history on High Fidelity — running this week on Consequence of Sound. Get a behind the scenes look at what it took to piece together the interviews and what was left on the cutting room floor. Special guests include Phillip Roffman.

Finally, The Horror Virgin crew of Jenn, Mikey, and Todd deal with a bloodthirsty outbreak as they take catch a case of The Crazies. Good thing you’re already wearing a filtration mask. Tune in at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT.

Thursday, April 2nd brings a pair of new podcast episodes, starting with the final episode of Season 1 Assembly at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT. Join host Robert Milazzo as he follows Caleixco and Iron & Wine as they launch the tour behind their collaborative album, Years to Burn.

Then at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, host Lior Phillips sits down with jazz wunderkind Jacob Collier for the latest episode of This Must Be the Gig. Together, they talk about staying creative while in self-isolation, meeting Stevie Wonder and collaborating with Quincy Jones, and Collier’s latest single with Kimbra and Tank and the Bangas, “In My Bones”.

The week concludes with one more podcast, as The Opus returns Friday, April 3rd at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT. Join host Andy Bothwell as he continues to explore the legacy of Miles Davis’ iconic Bitches Brew, this time joined by Mark Gould (Julliard/New York Trumpet Ensemble); bassist and composer Ben Williams (Kamasi Washington/Pat Metheny); Sound on Sound columnist and author Paul Tingen; Brainfeeder artist and Berklee School of music Faculty Daedelus; and composer and author of 33 1/3: Bitches Brew George Grella.

Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn and on the TuneIn app, which you can download via the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also play the station on your smart device by using the voice command, “Play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, stream it directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or using the embedded player at the top of this page.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Find a complete schedule for the week of March 16th through March 22nd below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, March 30th:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Soccer Mommy Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Gerald’s Game Rebroadcast – 5:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Post Animal Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, March 31st:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 4 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

High Fidelity’s Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Zola Jesus Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Pearl Jam Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Strangers Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, April 1st:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Gerald’s Game Movie Review – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Halfway to Halloween – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Crazies – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

High Fidelity’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, April 2nd:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 5 — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Pandemic Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jacob Collier – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Pearl Jam Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, April 3rd:

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 2 – 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Gerald’s Game Movie Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Halfway to Halloween Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Crazies Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

High Fidelity’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 4th:

Late Shift 7 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 5 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

High Fidelity’s Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Zola Jesus Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Pearl Jam Playlist Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 5th:

Late Shift 7 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 2 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Gerald’s Game Movie Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Halfway to Halloween Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Crazies Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Pandemic’s Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT