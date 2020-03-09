Post Animal (photo by Heather Kaplan), Stephen King's Sleepwalkers, and Tears for Fears





March continues to roar in with new content on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn this week. We’ve got new interviews, fresh playlists, and a special bonus episode of one of your favorite shows.

First up, we’re celebrating the 35th anniversary vinyl reissue of Tears for Fears’ classic Songs from the Big Chair, which is out on March 13th. On Tuesday, March 10th at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, Inspired By looks at Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith’s influence not just through the bands they inspired, but those that have covered and sampled the duo as well.

Then Wednesday, March 11th is another horrifying hump day on CoS Radio, kicking off with The Losers’ Club at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT. This time out, the Losers take a look at the feline fright film Sleepwalkers, Stephen King’s first attempt at writing a screenplay not based on one of his own books. Let’s just the results were less than purrfect.

Finally, The Horror Virgin returns at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT, as hosts Jenn and Mikey teach Todd what happens when Harry Potter goes gothic in the 2012 ghost story The Woman in Black.

This Must Be the Gig takes the airways again on Thursday, March 12th at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. This week, host Lior Phillips welcomes on Post Animal to discuss life on the road and their new album, Forward Motion Godyssey.

We’ve got a special treat to mark Friday, March 13th, as The Opus delivers a bonus episode at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT. Rounding out his exploration of the legacy of Simon & Garfunkel’s final album, Bridge Over Troubled Water, host Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell speaks to three very different musicians who have covered the folk icons: Disturbed, CJ Camerieri of Y Music/Bon Iver, and Har Mar Superstar.

For the night owls on TuneIn, Saturday, March 14th brings you a new episode of Late Shift at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT. Keeping with the times, the Late Shift gets a little darker this week. Host Kevin McMahon brings together a mix of low end heavy ambient work from Earthen Sea, dub from the likes of Kode9 and DT-90, and an acoustic closing set featuring Beth Gibbons and Chicago’s Pete Willson, amongst others.

Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also access the station via your smart device with the voice command, “Play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, you can stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or using the embedded player above.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Find a complete schedule for the week of March 9th through March 15th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, March 9th:

This Must Be the Gig – Soccer Mommy Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by The Kinks Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Ghost Echoes Preview Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Bag of Bones Rebroadcast – 5:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, March 10th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 3 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Huey Lewis Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Tears for Fears — 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – A Quiet Place Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Wed)/9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 11th:

The Losers’ Club – Sleepwalkers – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Woman in Black – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs)/9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 12th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 3 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Post Animal – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Tears for Fears Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs)/9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 13th:

The Opus – Bridge Over Troubled Water: Episode 4 — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Tears for Fears Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Sleepwalkers Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Woman in Black Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun)/9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 14th:

Late Shift 6 — 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 3 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Tears for Fears Playlist Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun)/9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 15th:

Late Shift 6 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT

The Opus – Bridge Over Troubled Water: Episode 4 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Sleepwalkers Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Woman in Black Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Tears for Fears Playlist Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT