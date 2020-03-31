Consequence of Sound Instagram livestreams

This week on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, we’re bringing you livestreams from some of our favorite artists. From the psychedelic funk of Chicano Batman, to the sultry sounds of BANKS, it’s a roundup of artists that will keep you dancing the pandemic blues away.

First up, German-American duo SOFI TUKKER, best known for hits like “Best Friend” and “Batshit” off their 2018 LP Treehouse, bring their ‘90s house-inspired jungle pop to CoS on Monday, March 30th.



Next, on Tuesday, March 31st, Chicano Batman celebrate the release of their new single “Pink Elephant” off their upcoming album, Invisible People. Keep your eyes peeled for lead singer Bardo Martinez as he takes us through his day and talks making music in quarantine.

On Thursday, get comfy with Persian queer pop artist Gia Woods as she gears up to deliver her forthcoming CUT SEASON EP.

Rounding out the week, alt-R&B singer BANKS joins us on Friday, as she drops her new EP, Live and Stripped, via Harvest Records.

To watch it all, follow Consequence of Sound on Instagram and watch out for when each artists goes live.