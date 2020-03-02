The Kinks' Kinda Kinks cover, Soccer Mommy, (photo by Heather Kaplan), and A Quiet Place (Paramount)





It’s March, which means spring is right around the corner. That makes it the perfect time for some fresh content on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn. In addition to the latest episodes of your favorite shows, we’re teasing a brand new podcast and welcoming back a fan favorite!

Before we get to all that, though, we’re going to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the utterly rushed but perfectly charming sophomore album from The Kinks, Kinda Kinks. On Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, a new edition of Inspired By will trace the Davies Brothers’ legacy through The Clash and Wreckless Eric up to Ramones and Pulp and straight into the modern rock of The White Stripes and Oasis.

Then it’s another horror-heavy midweek on Wednesday, March 4th, beginning with the long-awaited return of The Losers’ Club! Airing at 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT, the new episode finds The Losers discussing the similarities between the coronavirus and the deadly Captain Trips of Stephen King’s The Stand.

As one podcast returns, another is on the horizon. We’re previewing our latest Consequence Podcast Network addition, Ghost Echoes, on a new edition of Relevant Content at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

The creeps continue on a new episode of The Horror Virgin at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT. Jenn and Mikey lead Todd gently down the sand path as they explore the 2018 modern classic A Quiet Place.

Two more podcasts debut fresh episodes on Thursday, March 5th, starting with the return of Assembly. Part 3 of the first season airs at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT, as host Robert Milazzo continues to document Iron and Wine and Calexico’s journey as they embark on a tour behind their Grammy-nominated collaborative album Years to Burn.

Later, Soccer Mommy sits down for a new interview on This Must Be the Gig. In addition to chatting up Sophia Regina Allison about life on the road, host Lior Phillips asks about her sophomore full-length, color theory. The discussion airs at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

Finally, the latest season of The Opus wraps up on Friday, February 21st at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT. Host Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell takes a look at the creativity and conflict that went into Simon & Garfunkel’s final album, the iconic Bridge Over Troubled Water. Episode 3 features guests like Nick Thorburn (Islands/Unicorns), Mattiel, Y Music’s CJ Camerieri, The Guardian writer Jordon Hoffman, Newport Folk Festival executive producer Jay Sweet.

Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also access the station via your smart device with the voice command, “Play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, you can stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or using the embedded player above.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Find a complete schedule for the week of March 2nd through March 8th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, March 2nd:

This Must Be the Gig – Alicia Keys Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Dashboard Confessional Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Huey Lewis Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, March 3rd:

This Must Be the Gig – Steven Van Zandt Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By The Kinks — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 4th:

The Losers’ Club – Bag of Bones – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Ghost Echoes Preview – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – A Quiet Place – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 5th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 3 — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Soccer Mommy – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By The Kinks Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Pete Yorn Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 6th:

The Opus – Bridge Over Troubled Water: Episode 3 — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By The Kinks Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Ghost Echoes Preview Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – A Quiet Place Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 7th:

Late Shift 5 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 2 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By The Kinks Playlist Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 8th:

Late Shift 5 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Ghost Echoes Preview Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – A Quiet Place Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By The Kinks Playlist Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (Joe Keery) Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT