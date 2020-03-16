DIIV (photo by Philip Cosores), Miles Davis, and The Cabin in the Woods (Lionsgate)





Well, looks like we’ll all be spending a lot of time inside over the next couple of weeks. Thankfully, we here at Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn have plenty of new interviews, playlists, and episodes of your favorite shows to keep you entertained.

It begins on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT, when we give you the perfect playlist for dealing with the coronavirus on a new edition of Greatest Hits. Tracks from Nine Inch Nails, Chromatics, Radiohead, and The Smiths will take us through all the stages of dealing with the pandemic.

Then on a brighter, jazzier note, we’ll preview our newest season of The Opus with an Inspired By playlist at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. This season, we’re looking at Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew, and these song blocks will track his influence through jazz, hip-hop, and rock.

Find some relief from the fears of reality with our usual horror day on Wednesday, March 18th, beginning with The Losers’ Club at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT. This week, the Losers take a final look at Season 1 of HBO’s adaptation of The Outsider.

Then Relevant Content self-quarantines and keeps its social distance this week — through Skype! Airing at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman will be joined by The Spool’s Clint Worthington, Horror Queers co-host Joe Lipsett, and CHIRP Radio’s Tyler Clark to discuss the future of the entertainment industry, what pop culture they’re leaning on at home, and what we can do to help artists in the interim. It’s all about how to Quarantine and Chill.

Finally, at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, The Horror Virgin takes on an isolation classic as Jenn and Mikey walk Todd into The Cabin in the Woods.

Thursday, March 19th brings you two brand new episodes of your favorite podcasts, beginning with Assembly. Part 4 of Season 1 finds Robert Milazzo continuing to explore Iron and Wine and Calexico’s first tour behind their Grammy-nominated collaborative album Years to Burn. Tune in at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT.

At 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT, This Must Be the Gig is back, with host Lior Phillips chatting with DIIV about what it’s been like touring behind their latest album, Deceiver.

Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn and on the TuneIn app, which you can download via the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also play the station on your smart device by using the voice command, “Play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, stream it directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or using the embedded player at the top of this page.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Find a complete schedule for the week of March 16th through March 22nd below. (New episodes are in bold.)

