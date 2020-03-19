Converge, photo by Reid Haithcock

Converge have shared a new 30-minute ambient song, “Endless Arrow”. The track reimagines “Aimless Arrow”, the opener from 2012’s All That We Love We Leave Behind, transforming the crushing anthem into an ambient soundscape.

The band’s guitarist and producer Kurt Ballou created the new version, which stretches to a half hour of experimental noise and dark, lingering atmospherics. It’s a distant echo of the original song’s arrangement.



Available as a pay-what-you-want download, Converge are releasing “Endless Arrow” to “keep people entertained in these challenging times” after canceling their upcoming tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-minute runtime aims to give fans something calm to drone out to, as opposed to the band’s typically urgent, mathematic metalcore.

It marks the first new music from Converge since their 2018 surprise EP, Beautiful Ruin. Decades into their career, the band continues to churn out music at a prolific rate, with 2017’s The Dusk in Us and the EP I Can Tell You About Pain being among the strongest material in Converge’s storied catalogue.

“Endless Arrow” can be downloaded via Converge’s Bandcamp page. Stream the track and check out the single’s artwork below.

“Endless Arrow” Artwork: