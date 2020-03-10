Corey Feldman Claims Charlie Sheen Raped Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim

Former child star Corey Haim died in 2010, after years of alleging he had been raped by a well-connected person in Hollywood. Haim never named his assaulter, but now, on the tenth anniversary of his death, fellow child actor and close friend Corey Feldman has accused Charlie Sheen of being the rapist. Feldman also delved into his own experiences with sexual abuse, including three previously-named men he says assaulted him: his former manager Marty Weiss, the proprietor of an underage club, Alphy Hoffman, and his former assistant John Grissom.

Feldman made these accusations in his new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which aired last night as a one-time pay-per-view event. Via Rolling Stone, the movie argues that Sheen’s assault of Haim took place on the set of 1986’s Lucas. At the time, Sheen would have been 19 and Haim only 13 years-old. The detailed account mentions using Crisco as lube as well as a pair of trailers that allegedly hid the act from sight.



Later, Haim reportedly told Feldman what had transpired, and eventually also shared this information with Feldman’s ex-wife Susie Sprague, as well as Jamison Newlander, another child actor who starred with Feldman and Haim in 1987’s The Lost Boys. Both Sprague and Newlander are interviewed in the film.

Their version of the story echoes Dominick Brascia, another actor and longtime associate, who accused Charlie Sheen of raping Haim in 2017. According to Brascia,

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Curiously, Brascia hasn’t been interviewed for the new film. Another person who is conspicuously absent is Judy Haim, Corey Haim’s mother and a fierce critic of Feldman. Judy Haim does not dispute that her son was assaulted, but has instead pointed the finger at this same Dominick Brascia. She has repeatedly called both Brascia and Feldman liars, saying Feldman is a “scam artist” and suggesting they made up the story to protect Brascia and enrich themselves. She mentioned a $10 million GoFundMe page Feldman established to finance this movie.

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died. Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys does mention her views, including a Dr. Oz clip where Judy Haim names Brascia. But more of the movie is given over to how Judy Haim is attempting to ruin Feldman’s life with false accusations and online bullying. It’s a theme he kept returning to during the movie’s premiere, especially after his website MyTruthDoc.com suffered some technical difficulties. Feldman insinuated that Haim was behind it, telling a packed movie house, “You’re seeing it for yourself how people don’t want this to happen!” And perhaps it really was the result of malicious internet hacking, and not the sort of normal website glitches that are always causing a few minutes delay. (My) Truth was eventually shown in its entirety.

Whether Judy Haim or Corey Feldman is lying is not for us to say. But it’s unfortunate that two people who claim to love Corey Haim have come to hate each other so much, and that Corey Haim passed away before he could tell his own truth. Corey Haim died on March 10th, 2010, in his own home, of pneumonia. It is widely suspected that issues with drugs kept him from seeking medical attention.