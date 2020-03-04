Corey Taylor’s Look-Alike Son’s Band Vended to Play First Headlining Show

Griffin Taylor, photo by Alexandria Crahan-Conway

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor’s teenage son Griffin Taylor is playing his first headlining show with his band Vended. They’ll take the stage on March 8th at the iconic local club Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, Iowa.

Griffin, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, previously showcased his skills when he joined his dad onstage during Stone Sour shows in 2017 and 2018. He’s also played cover songs with Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s son, Simon Crahan, who also appears to be in Vended.



The second generation of Slipknot is in full effect, with Clown’s daughter Alexandria Crahan-Conway getting the credit for Vended’s press photos. Griffin Taylor and company are even sporting some Slipknot-esque makeup in the shots.

The show in Des Moines echoes the humble origins of Slipknot themselves, formed by musicians from the city’s underground metal scene. There would be numerous members and lineup changes before the band signed a record deal and Corey Taylor joined as frontman, but Slipknot cut their teeth at venues like Vaudeville Mews.

As for Slipknot, the band will embark on the Knotfest at Sea cruise fest and recommence their Knotfest Roadshow tour across North America later this year. You can get tickets to upcoming shows here.