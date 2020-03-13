Coronavirus Cancelations: Wilco, Deftones, Disclosure, The Strokes

Wilco (Ben Kaye), Deftones (Philip Cosores), and The Strokes (Cosores)

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancelation or postponement of virtually every major tour taking place over the next few weeks. Among the acts impacted are Wilco, Deftones, Disclosure, and The Strokes. Below, you can find details each band’s affected dates.

Wilco

Wilco have canceled upcoming dates in Calgary, Missoula, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, as Las Vegas, as well as all shows scheduled in California. The band says “every effort is being made to reschedule dates later in the year and we’ll be in touch with more information shortly.” Fortunately, Wilco did recently announce a summer tour with Sleater-Kinney, tickets for which go on sale today.



Wilco 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall &

03/14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma &

03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater &

03/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre &

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall &

03/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

03/26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts ^

03/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

03/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

03/29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre %

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl %

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

04/15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall $

04/16 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre $

04/18 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $

04/19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre ~

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre ~

06/19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

06/22 – Merignac, FR @ Krakatoa

06/23 – Nimes, FR @ La Paloma

06/25 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros

06/26 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico

06/27 – Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival

06/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Suite Festival

06/30 – San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

08/06 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts @

08/08 – Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky @

08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @*

08/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland @*

08/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park @*

08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre @*

08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @*

08/18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station @*

08/19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre @*

08/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion @*

08/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium @*

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts @*

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion @*

08/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point @*

08/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater @*

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion @*

09/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park #

09/18 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park #

09/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater #

Deftones

Deftones have canceled their upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand following the cancelation of the Download Festival in Australia. “We understand the growing global situation and concern, and support whatever decisions need to be made, but we are committed to rescheduling our shows for later in the year,” the band says in a statement. As of now, the rest of Deftones’ upcoming tour dates, including a headlining leg of North American shows scheduled for this summer, are still a-go. You can get tickets to these dates here.

Deftones 2020 Tour Dates:

03/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Arena

03/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Parramatta, AU @ Download Festival

03/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre

05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/08 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

05/22 – Porto, PT @ North Music Festival

06/02 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

06/04 – Katowice, PL @ Metal Hammer Festival

06/05-07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival

06/05-07 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival

06/10 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

06/12 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/14 – Naas, IE @ Sunstroke Festival

06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/20 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/22-26 – Zagreb, CR @ InMusic Festival

06/23 – Grugliasco, IT @ Gruvillage Festival

06/27 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssi Festival

06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Open Air Metal Festival

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/12 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival

07/27 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

07/28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

07/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

08/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

08/07 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater ^

08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom ^

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

08/12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill ^

08/14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena ^

08/15 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell ^

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

08/19 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

08/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater ^

08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center ^

08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^

09/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

09/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

Disclosure

Disclosure have canceled several upcoming tour dates, including a series of intimate shows scheduled in the US in April. “We feel it’s for the best to reschedule all of these club sets when we can play them all properly,” the electronic music duo says. “We can’t wait to be back with you, you will be the first to know when we get new dates locked in. In the meantime all other dates remain unaffected.”

Disclosure 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – London, UK @ Werkhaus

03/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES

03/19 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

03/20 – Berlin, DE @ [ipsə]

03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Shelter Amsterdam

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/14 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University – Event Center

04/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Halcyon #

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Spybar #

04/25 – Detroit, MI @ TV Lounge #

04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records #

05/01 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/13 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

The Strokes

Good news, bad news for fans of The Strokes. The band’s show in Los Angeles that was supported to take place on Saturday, March 14th has been rescheduled to May 29th. On the plus side, new dates have been announced in New Orleans, Austin, and Houston for May. Get tickets to these dates and more here.The Strokes 2020 Tour Dates:

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *&

03/20-21 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

03/27-29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/27-20 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/03-05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/03-05 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

05/01-02 – Miami, FL @ III Points

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

05/09 – Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheater

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/25-28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Garorock Experience

07/02-05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09-11 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/14-16 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

