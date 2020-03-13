Coronavirus Cancelations: Wilco, Deftones, Disclosure, The Strokes

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancelation or postponement of virtually every major tour taking place over the next few weeks. Among the acts impacted are Wilco, Deftones, Disclosure, and The Strokes. Below, you can find details each band’s affected dates.
Wilco
Wilco have canceled upcoming dates in Calgary, Missoula, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, as Las Vegas, as well as all shows scheduled in California. The band says “every effort is being made to reschedule dates later in the year and we’ll be in touch with more information shortly.” Fortunately, Wilco did recently announce a summer tour with Sleater-Kinney, tickets for which go on sale today.
Wilco 2020 Tour Dates:
03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall &
03/14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma &
03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater &
03/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !
03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !
03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre &
03/23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall &
03/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^
03/26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts ^
03/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
03/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
03/29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^
03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^
04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre %
04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl %
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %
04/15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall $
04/16 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre $
04/18 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $
04/19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre ~
05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre ~
06/19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
06/22 – Merignac, FR @ Krakatoa
06/23 – Nimes, FR @ La Paloma
06/25 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros
06/26 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico
06/27 – Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival
06/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Suite Festival
06/30 – San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
08/06 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts @
08/08 – Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky @
08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @*
08/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland @*
08/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park @*
08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre @*
08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @*
08/18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station @*
08/19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre @*
08/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion @*
08/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium @*
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts @*
08/25 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion @*
08/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point @*
08/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater @*
08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion @*
09/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park #
09/18 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park #
09/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater #
! = w/ Young Fresh Fellows
& = w/ Kacy and Clayton
^ = w/ James Elkington
% = w/ White Fence
$ = w/ Ratboys
~ = Jeff Tweedy solo
# = w/ Trampled by Turtles
@ = w/ Sleater-Kinney
* = w/ NNAMDÏ
Deftones
Deftones have canceled their upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand following the cancelation of the Download Festival in Australia. “We understand the growing global situation and concern, and support whatever decisions need to be made, but we are committed to rescheduling our shows for later in the year,” the band says in a statement. As of now, the rest of Deftones’ upcoming tour dates, including a headlining leg of North American shows scheduled for this summer, are still a-go. You can get tickets to these dates here.
Deftones 2020 Tour Dates:
03/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Arena
03/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival
03/21 – Parramatta, AU @ Download Festival
03/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre
05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/08 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
05/22 – Porto, PT @ North Music Festival
06/02 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
06/04 – Katowice, PL @ Metal Hammer Festival
06/05-07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival
06/05-07 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival
06/10 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
06/12 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
06/14 – Naas, IE @ Sunstroke Festival
06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/20 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop
06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/22-26 – Zagreb, CR @ InMusic Festival
06/23 – Grugliasco, IT @ Gruvillage Festival
06/27 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssi Festival
06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Open Air Metal Festival
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/12 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival
07/27 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center ^
07/28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^
07/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^
08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^
08/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^
08/07 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater ^
08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom ^
08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
08/12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill ^
08/14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena ^
08/15 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell ^
08/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^
08/19 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^
08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^
08/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater ^
08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center ^
08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^
08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^
08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^
09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^
09/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
09/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^
^ = w/ Gojira and Poppy
Disclosure
Disclosure have canceled several upcoming tour dates, including a series of intimate shows scheduled in the US in April. “We feel it’s for the best to reschedule all of these club sets when we can play them all properly,” the electronic music duo says. “We can’t wait to be back with you, you will be the first to know when we get new dates locked in. In the meantime all other dates remain unaffected.”
Disclosure 2020 Tour Dates:
03/13 – London, UK @ Werkhaus
03/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES
03/19 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum
03/20 – Berlin, DE @ [ipsə]
03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Shelter Amsterdam
04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/14 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University – Event Center
04/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #
04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Halcyon #
04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Spybar #
04/25 – Detroit, MI @ TV Lounge #
04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records #
05/01 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/13 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
# = intimate show
The Strokes
Good news, bad news for fans of The Strokes. The band’s show in Los Angeles that was supported to take place on Saturday, March 14th has been rescheduled to May 29th. On the plus side, new dates have been announced in New Orleans, Austin, and Houston for May. Get tickets to these dates and more here.The Strokes 2020 Tour Dates:
03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *&
03/20-21 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte
03/27-29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/27-20 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/03-05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/03-05 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
05/01-02 – Miami, FL @ III Points
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater
05/09 – Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheater
05/12 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
05/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/25-28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Garorock Experience
07/02-05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/09-11 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/14-16 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
* = w/ Alvvays
& = w/ King Princess