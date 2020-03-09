Coronavirus: Updated List of Events Canceled Due to Epidemic

The coronavirus epidemic is impacting music, film, and other cultural events across the globe. Below, you can find an updated list of the various events canceled and/or postponed due to the coronavirus. We will continue to update this article as more information is made available.

— SXSW 2020 canceled all scheduled programming after city officials in Austin declared a “state of disaster.

— Ultra Music Festival, the Miami-electronic based electronic music festival, has been postponed until 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

— BTS, Green Day, New Order, Bob Dylan, and Slipknot have canceled scheduled tour dates in Asia. Additionally, Slipknot’s Knotfest event in Japan has been called off.

— Justin Bieber has downsized several upcoming stadium shows to arenas, reportedly due to lagging tickets sales stemming from the coronavirus.

— The release of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has been delayed until November 2020. Many movie theaters across the country, especially in China and Italy, have been shuttered in hopes of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

— Production on Mission Impossible 7 in Italy has been shut down for the foreseeable future.

— The overall economic impact on the worldwide film industry could exceed $5 billion.