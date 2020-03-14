FX Series Atlanta on Hold Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Donald Glover (Matthias Clamer/FX)

Cheap flights or no cheap flights, nobody’s going to Atlanta right now. FX has halted production on its flagship comedy in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As Deadline first reported, Atlanta is one of four shows being temporarily shut down. In addition to Donald Glover’s series, FX has also put the brakes on Fargo (this season stars Chris Rock), Snowfall, and Y: The Last Man. For now, work has been delayed for two weeks, after which time the network will re-evaluate its decision.



FX isn’t the only network doing a two-week wait-and-see. Netflix also pulled the plug on Stranger Things for fourteen days, in the hope that the full scale of the outbreak will be clearer at that time. Both networks made the decision a few hours after President Trump declared a national emergency.

Season 3 of Atlanta was expected to drop in 2021, the same year as Season 4. So far, that release date hasn’t been changed,

Check out our full list of coronavirus postponements, cancellations, and closures here.