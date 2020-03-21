Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Sheryl Crow Team Up For Livestream

Courtney Barnett (Ben Kaye), Sharon Van Etten (Amy Price), and Sheryl Crow (Kaye)

Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson, Fred Armisen, Lucius, and more are teaming up for a livestream benefiting Oxfam’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The livestream will air on Lucius’ Instagram beginning Sunday, March 22nd at 6:00 p.m. EST.



“The fund supports [Oxfam’s] work around the world which is increasing the delivery of soap, clean water, and other sanitation services to refugees and people living in higher-risk environments,” Barnett explained in a post announcing the livestream. “Their teams are on the ground now, providing advice and support tailored to local languages and customs, and scaling up this work as the pandemic continues to spread.”

Several other artists, including Neil Young, Erykah Badu, Whitney, Big Freedia, and Diplo, are hosting their own livestreams in the near future. You can find an updated list of upcoming virtual concerts here.