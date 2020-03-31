Cro-Mags' Harley Flanagan

Cro-Mags have announced their first full-length album in 20 years, In the Beginning. In anticipation, the hardcore vets are offering a free download of the lead single, “The Final Test”.

The upcoming LP, which arrives June 19th, follows last year’s Don’t Give In and From the Grave EPs. The latter EP’s title track, which featured Motörhead’s Phil Campbell, premiered right here at Heavy Consequence back in October.



Now, the band has offered up the thrashing new single “The Final Test” — which fits frontman Harley Flanagan’s previous description of “Metallica meets Minor Threat” — as a treat to fans during the coronavirus pandemic. In a post on Facebook, Flanagan wrote:

“It’s a crazy time in the world right now. People are afraid, people are dying, and until we get a grip on the situation we are all stuck in our homes. Many are out of work, we are losing a lot of people.

As a musician I feel it is my job to try to give you something, especially in times like this; we are all stuck at home, we need entertainment we need music and we need to give each other a helping hand, so as a FREE gift to our fans, we rushed to give you an exclusive new song from our upcoming album…”

Nearly a year ago, Flanagan obtained legal use of the “Cro-Mags” name, resulting in two versions of the band. While Flanagan can use the name proper, his former bandmates John Joseph and Mackie Jayson can perform as “Cro-Mags JM”.

The free download “The Final Test” is available via this this link, and requires fans to sign up for the band’s newsletter and follow its social sites.