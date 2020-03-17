Crown the Empire Guitarist Brandon Hoover Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Crown the Empire's Brandon Hoover, via Rise Records

Guitarist Brandon Hoover of metalcore band Crown the Empire has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The musician says he feels “back to normal” but remains under self quarantine.

Crown the Empire are a prominent act in the metalcore scene, having released four studio albums via Rise Records since forming in 2010. The band’s latest effort was 2019’s Sudden Sky.



Hoover is the band’s founding guitarist, also handling clean vocals for the past few years. He revealed the news of his positive coronavirus test via Twitter on Monday, issuing the following statement:

“Welp…I tested positive for the Coronavirus. I’ve been told to self-quarantine for 14 days (or until further notice). I believe I contracted it through traveling to all these different countries over the past couple of months, but honestly who the fuck knows, it could of happened anywhere. About a week ago I started getting a sore throat, congestion, and was more tired than usual. Then all of a sudden I had severe body aches and a fever of 102 degrees. I was in bed for a couple of days sleeping in puddles of my own sweat. Honestly I thought I just had the flu! So I went to the emergency room and got tested for that as well as the Coronavirus and got my results back last night confirming that I have it. Currently I feel back to normal and most of the symptoms have passed. If anything changes I’ll let y’all know. I advise everyone to keep yourselves informed, stay isolated, drink lots of water and wash your hands! I love you all. Please stay safe out there.”

Crown the Empire were scheduled to perform a handful of shows with Dance Gavin Dance this spring, but those dates have been postponed. As of now, Crown the Empire are still slated to play the Epicenter festival in Concord, North Carolina, in May. However, promoter Danny Wimmer Presents is currently “assessing the situation very carefully” regarding all their spring festivals.