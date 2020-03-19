Cruel World Festival Rescheduled For September Due to Coronavirus

Morrissey with Blondie's Debbie Harry, photo via Twitter

Goldenvoice has postponed the inaugural Cruel World Festival due to concerns over the coronavirus. It’s now scheduled to take place Saturday, September 12th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The one-day festival brings together new wave, post-punk, goth, and 80’s alt-rock legends like Morrissey, Bauahus, Blondie, Devo, and Echo & The Bunnymen.



Also confirmed to play are The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image LTD., Gary Numan, Marc Almond, The English Beat, Cold Cave, and She Wants Revenge, among others.

Tickets for Cruel World’s original weekend will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Because of the coronavirus, Goldenvoice also moved Coachella to the fall.