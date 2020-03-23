The moment Michelle Obama "joined" D-Nice's Instagram Live party

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting social gatherings and concerts, artists and celebrities alike have had to find new ways to keep busy. Musicians like Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and Sharon Van Etten have turned to livestreaming homemade concerts, while actors such as Amy Adams and Betty White have been broadcasting bedtime story sessions for children. Veteran DJ and producer D-Nice is taking a slightly different approach to entertaining during the Time of Corona, but his events might easily be the hottest, most star-studded on the market.

Since news of the outbreak, D-Nice has been streaming DJ sets on Instagram Live, events which he calls Homeschool at Club Quarantine. His virtual sets typically feature a stellar and vibrant mix of classic hip-hop, soul, and R&B, all topped off with D-Nice’s impassioned “stage presence” and choice of chic headwear. But in case his queue of songs isn’t enough to draw you in, perhaps the bonkers guest list for his online dance parties will. In the last few days alone, D-Nice’s livestream has been “attended” by Michelle Obama, Drake, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Mark Zuckerberg, and even 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.



Other celebs who’ve “popped in” for his DJ sets include Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Ava DuVernay, Dwyane Wade, Diddy, Timbaland, Chaka Khan, Lenny Kravitz, DJ Khaled, and Queen Latifah. Naomi Campbell, Mary J. Blige, T.I., Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jamie Foxx have also been “spotted” at D-Nice’s online parties. Even Joe Biden — who has been curiously absent during this global health crisis — briefly stopped by to take in some tunes.

All the A-lister attendees have truly surprised the DJ born Derrick Jones; he understandably freaked out when FLOTUS showed up, and then dedicated a series of Beyoncé jams to her. But at the end of the day, his livestreamed sets are about bringing people together during these uncertain times.

“Sitting at home during this quarantine, I started to feel empty,” D-Nice told The New York Times. “There is nothing like playing the music and feeling the music.” He added later, “Musically we found a way to use tech to unite people, that’s a beautiful thing.”

Watch a couple of clips from his DJ sets below. Head to D-Nice’s Instagram to stay tuned for more Club Quarantine party action.

This is the moment Michelle Obama joined DJ D-Nice’s IG live, with 60,000 people watching He started at only 250 people just a few days agohttps://t.co/4k10RsZGzN pic.twitter.com/3Gg7WHe6By — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 22, 2020

Presidential Candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders rocking out with 72k people at DJ D-Nice Homeschool Party #ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/QCjMwV2LZX — Charisse Roland (@SugaC920) March 22, 2020

DJ D-Nice reaches 100k people at #ClubQuarantine breaking IG live records pic.twitter.com/DmFUOU9dEt — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 22, 2020