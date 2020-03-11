Glenn Danzig Announces Intimate “Danzig Sings Elvis” Shows

Glenn Danzig

Glenn Danzig will celebrate his long-awaited Danzig Sings Elvis album by playing intimate shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles next month.

The legendary rocker’s Danzig Sings Elvis album, which he first mentioned years ago, arrives on April 17th. Surrounding its release, the Vegas-style “Danzig Sings Elvis” gigs will take place April 17th at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco and April 22nd at the Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom in Los Angeles.



Tickets for the LA concert go on sale this Friday (March 13th) and start at $169.50 each. According to the show description, “Glenn Danzig will be performing an intimate seated live concert accompanied by a pianist and a night club style band.”

The album Danzig Sings Elvis will feature the Misfits’ frontman covering 14 lesser known Elvis Presley songs, such as “It Is So Strange”, “One Night”, and “Loving Arms”.

Beyond the two California gigs, Glenn Danzig will play more traditional rock shows with his eponymous band this summer in Europe. The band Danzig will also headline the Psycho Las Vegas festival in August. Pick up tickets to Danzig’s upcoming shows here.

In addition, Danzig will front the Original Misfits for their only scheduled 2020 show on May 2nd at the Domination Festival in Mexico City.

Danzig 2020 Tour Dates:

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club *

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom *

07/31 – Szekesfehervar, HU @ Fezen Festival

08/01 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone

08/02 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

08/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

08/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

08/07 – Koln, DE @ E-werk

08/08 – Hildesheim, DE @ Mera Luna Festival

08/09 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schachthof

08/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

* = “Danzig Sings Elvis” shows