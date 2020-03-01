David Byrne on SNL

David Byrne made his long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, marking his first appearance on the show in 31 years. Joined by the cast of his critically acclaimed Broadway show, American Utopia, the Talking Heads frontman staged thrilling performances of “Once in a Lifetime” and “Toe Jam”.

Additionally, Byrne and his band appeared alongside SNL host John Mulaney in a Broadway-themed sketch about LaGuardia Airport (which also featured a guest appearance from Jake Gyllenhaal).



Watch clips from Byrne’s SNL appearance below.

Recently, Byrne extended his Broadway residency for a new 17-week run beginning in September. You can get tickets here. What’s more, Spike Lee is directing a film adaptation of the production, which is scheduled to hit theaters later this year.

Byrne and choreographer Annie-B Parson discussed the “American Utopia Tour” during a visit to This Must Be the Gig. Listen to the episode below.

