Deb Never Shares New Song “Stone Cold” Produced by Kenny Beats: Stream

Deb Never, photo by Jenn Kang

Deb Never has teamed up with producer Kenny Beats for her new single “Stone Cold”.

Following up on her fall EP, House on Wheels, Deb Never’s latest track finds the BROCKHAMPTON associate diving into a beat-driven sound that picks up where “Swimming” left off. Over sparse guitar led by a Kenny Beats’ bass groove, Never’s lyrics chip away the thin veneer of the “tough guy” act by using retired professional wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin as the archetype. “Desperate for attention/ He’s slamming bodies left and right, to prove a point,” she sings. “That he’s the strongest man alive/ But a lonely boy.”



The track comes along with a music video directed by Augustin Vita, who previously helmed Never’s “Ugly” video. The visual centers on a bulked up Never pumping iron and bouncing around the wrestling ring with various opponents. Kenny Beats even breaks in with an appearance as a local sportscaster.

Watch the clip for Deb Never and Kenny Beats’ “Stone Cold” below.

Never has a string of spring tour dates coming up supporting Mura Masa, tickets for which are available here. Find her full schedule ahead.

Deb Never 2020 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *#

04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

04/17 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre *

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

04/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

04/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue *

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera *

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus *

05/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore *

05/08 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/09 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

07/11 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park ^

* = w/ Mura Masa

# = w/ slowthai, CHANNEL TRES

^ = w/ The 1975, Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, PALE WAVES, Clairo, Cavetown, and Beabadoobee