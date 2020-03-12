Decibel Magazine Tour, Headlined by Mayhem and Abbath, Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Mayhem's Attila / Abbath

The “Decibel Magazine Tour” has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The North American trek, which was to be co-headlined by legendary extreme-metal bands Mayhem and Abbath, was set to kick off this Friday (March 13th) in Denver.

The monthlong outing was also set to feature Gatecreeper and Idle Hands, and had been scheduled to run through an April 10th show in Chicago.



Decibel magazine issued the following statement to explain the decision:

“In an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous states and cities on the Decibel Magazine Tour routing have announced bans on gatherings in excess of 250 or 500 people (with many more expected to do the same in the coming days). As a result, we have been forced to cancel the Decibel Magazine Tour. Though it pains us to see so many plans disrupted as a result, we must remain committed to ensuring the safety of the bands, their crew, venue staff and, of course, the fans during this time.

For ticket refunds, please inquire at point of purchase. Thanks for your understanding and support of Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper, Idle Hands and Decibel.”

The announcement comes as the concert industry comes to a virtual standstill in the States, as major promoters such as Live Nation and AEG plan to hit pause on tours for the foreseeable future.

