Deerhoof Announce New Album Future Teenage Cave Artists, Share Two Singles: Stream

Deerhoof, photo by Shervin Lainez

Deerhoof have announced their first new album since 2017, Future Teenage Cave Artists. Due out May 29th through Joyful Recordings, the effort is being previewed with a pair of songs.

The Mountain Moves follow-up sees Deerhoof wrestling with the current state of affairs and acknowledging that “normal is never coming back.” Throughout the LP, the Bay Area natives draw on a “revolutionary mood,” but are also “haunted by memories of a lost world and every failed attempt to save it,” according to a statement.



Future Teenage Cave Artists was produced entirely by the experimental pop act themselves: Satomi Matsuzaki, Ed Rodriguez, John Dieterich, and Greg Saunier. There are 10 original songs, plus a closing piece by composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

As a first listen, two singles are being shared today: the title track and “The Loved One”. Speaking on the former, Deerhoof said they “wanted to express what it feels like knowing that the rebels are our only hope. Today’s derelicts, romantics, and children are forced to be tomorrow’s heroes.” Check out both below.

Pre-orders for the new album are ongoing. The band recently had to scrap its spring tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but hopes to reschedule them for later in the year.

Future Teenage Cave Artists Artwork:

Future Teenage Cave Artists Tracklist:

01. Future Teenage Cave Artists

02. Sympathy for the Baby Boo

03. The Loved One

04. O Ye Saddle Babes

05. New Orphan Asylum for Spirited Deerchildren

06. Zazeet

07. Fraction Anthem

08. “Farewell” Symphony

09. Reduced Guilt

10. Damaged Eyes Squinting into the Beautiful Overhot Sun

11. I Call on Thee