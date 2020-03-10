Deradoorian, photo by Sean Stout

Art pop musician Angel Deradoorian has announced her sophomore album. Find the Sun is due out May 22nd via new label home ANTI- Records and will be supported with tour dates alongside Stereolab.

The 10-track effort follows 2015’s The Expanding Flower Planet. It started to come together last summer, as Deradoorian spent her days along the beach in Rockaways, Queens. The LP was later fleshed out and completed all the way across the country in Marin County, California at studio Panoramic House.



According to a statement, Find the Sun draws inspiration from “the freedom of Can and the singing style of Damo Suzuki as well as the influence of Indian spirituality on free jazz masters like Pharoah Sanders and Sun Ra.” The spiritual depth of the music works hand in hand with the LP’s larger themes of self-reflection.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself – how to be your most brilliant self,” said Deradoorian, formerly of The Dirty Projectors. “Because we come from a culture that doesn’t actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don’t even know the power we contain within.” She added, “Find the Sun is a record to sit and listen to, and ask yourself about your Self.”

To preview the forthcoming collection, Deradoorian has shared the magical first single, “Saturnine Night”. Stream that below and then pre-order the new album.

As for Deradoorian’s upcoming live schedule, she joins Stereolab on their US tour that kicks off in May. Grab your concert tickets here.

Deradoorian 2020 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade #

05/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

05/05 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

05/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theater #

05/08 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston #

05/09 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater #

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

05/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre #

05/13 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater #

05/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s #

05/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s #

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

05/18 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library #

05/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory #

# = w/ Stereolab

Find the Sun Artwork:

Find the Sun Tracklist:

01. Red Den

02. Corsican Shores

03. Saturnine Night

04. Monk’s Robes

05. The Illuminator

06. Waterlily

07. It Was Me

08. Devil’s Market

09. Mask of Yesterday

10. Sun