Disclosure Announce Intimate US Tour Dates

Disclosure

Disclosure have announced a new round of US tour dates in support of their recently released Ecstasy EP.

While the Lawrence brothers are used to playing in rooms that hold thousands, these new shows will see the duo set up in dramatically smaller venues. The London electronic music pair is scheduled to visit intimate spaces like 1720 in Los Angeles, Brooklyn’s Public Records, and Halcyon in San Francisco. Disclosure will also light up the dance floor at Detroit’s TV Lounge and Spybar in Chicago.



Tickets for these new intimate shows go on sale Wednesday, March 11th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

These gigs are part of a larger tour itinerary that includes festival appearances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and III Points in Miami. You can find tickets to all of Disclosure’s upcoming dates here.

Disclosure 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – London, UK @ Werkhaus

03/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES

03/19 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

03/20 – Berlin, DE @ [ipsə]

03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Shelter Amsterdam

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/14 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University – Event Center

04/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Halcyon #

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Spybar #

04/25 – Detroit, MI @ TV Lounge #

04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records #

05/01 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/13 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

# = intimate show