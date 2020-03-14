Disney Releases Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 Early

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2

With millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, self-isolating themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak, Disney is here to help pass the time. The studio has released two of its biggest tentpole films early.

As of Friday night, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on digital and on-demand platforms, including through iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW, and more. The film’s digital release was originally set for March 17th.



Meanwhile, Frozen 2 will premiere on Disney+ beginning Sunday, March 15th. The animated sequel wasn’t expected to hit Disney’s subscription streaming service until June, but the studio chose to release it early “for families during these challenging times.”

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak hasn’t only altered Disney’s digital strategy; the studio also postponed theatrical releases for Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers. Meanwhile, Disney’s theme parks have been shuttered through the end of March.

If you’re looking for more ideas on how to spend your time in isolation, check out our coronavirus self-care movie and TV guide.