What’s Coming to Disney Plus in April 2020

Each month, Consequence of Sound rounds up a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Disney Plus. April 2020 promises a number of notable additions to the Mouse House’s fairly new streaming platform, particularly for those who love Earth.

In case you were as clueless as Goofy, April is Earth Month, and Disney Plus is offering a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from both National Geographic and Disneynature. To be fair, we could all use a digital trip outside our homes.



Viewers may also want to make room for the one and only David Lynch. Yes, believe it or not, the auteur behind Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire, and Twin Peaks will make his Disney Plus debut with his 1999 Disney classic, The Straight Story. Damn fine movie.



Earth Month Selections

Disneynature:

African Cats

Chimpanzee

Bears

Born in China

Crimson Wing

Monkey Kingdom

Wings of Life

National Geographic

America’s National Parks

Wild Yellowstone

The Flood

JANE

Before the Flood

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Tree Climbing Lions

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

One Strange Rock

Giants of the Deep Blue

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Great Migrations

Earth Live

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Into the Grand Canyon

What’s Coming

Available April 1st

Doctor Doolittle

Available April 3rd

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (Season 1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, the SHeepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny With a Chance (Season 1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney Plus Originals

Penguins: Life on the Edge

Dolphin Reef

Diving With Dolphins

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 707

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 208, Finale

Shop Class – Episode 106, “Downhill Derby”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 122, “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

One Day at Disney – Episode 118, “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Be Our Chef – Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”

Available April 10th

Life Below Zero (Season 14)

Paradise Island (Season 1)

Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Season 5)

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)

Disney Plus Originals

A Celebration of the Music From Coco

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 708, “Together Gain”

Shop Class – Episode 107, “Ready For Launch”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 119, “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

One Day at Disney – Episode 119, “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

Be Our Chef – Episode 103, “Hidden Within”

Available April 12th

PJ Masks (Season 3)

Available April 17th

Brain Games (Season 8)

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Season 1-2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)

Disney Plus Originals

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 709, “Old Friends”

Shop Class – Episode 108, Finale

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 124, “Finding Nemo Terrarium”

One Day at Disney – Episode 120, “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Be Our Chef – Episode 104, “Curiouser and Curiouser”

Available April 19th

Just Roll With It (Season 1)

Available April 20th

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)

Available April 22nd

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

Available April 23rd

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures (Season 3)

Available April 24th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 12-19, 23)

Man In Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Disney Plus Originals

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 710, “The Phantom Apprentice”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 125, “WALL-E: Recycling Container”

One Day at Disney – Episode 121, “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”

Be Our Chef – Episode 105, “Beyond the Reef”

Available April 30th

National Treasurel