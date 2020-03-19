What’s Coming to Disney Plus in April 2020

Each month, Consequence of Sound rounds up a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Disney Plus. April 2020 promises a number of notable additions to the Mouse House’s fairly new streaming platform, particularly for those who love Earth.
In case you were as clueless as Goofy, April is Earth Month, and Disney Plus is offering a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from both National Geographic and Disneynature. To be fair, we could all use a digital trip outside our homes.
Viewers may also want to make room for the one and only David Lynch. Yes, believe it or not, the auteur behind Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire, and Twin Peaks will make his Disney Plus debut with his 1999 Disney classic, The Straight Story. Damn fine movie.
Check out the entire list below and start baking that cherry pie.
Earth Month Selections
Disneynature:
African Cats
Chimpanzee
Bears
Born in China
Crimson Wing
Monkey Kingdom
Wings of Life
National Geographic
America’s National Parks
Wild Yellowstone
The Flood
JANE
Before the Flood
Planet of the Birds
Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
Kingdom of the White Wolf
Tree Climbing Lions
Hostile Planet
Wild Russia
One Strange Rock
Giants of the Deep Blue
Kingdom of the Blue Whale
Great Migrations
Earth Live
Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
Into the Grand Canyon
What’s Coming
Available April 1st
Doctor Doolittle
Available April 3rd
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Donald’s Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (Season 1-3)
How to Play Football
Lambert, the SHeepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto’s Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny With a Chance (Season 1-3)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
Disney Plus Originals
Penguins: Life on the Edge
Dolphin Reef
Diving With Dolphins
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 707
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 208, Finale
Shop Class – Episode 106, “Downhill Derby”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 122, “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
One Day at Disney – Episode 118, “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
Be Our Chef – Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”
Available April 10th
Life Below Zero (Season 14)
Paradise Island (Season 1)
Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Season 5)
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)
Disney Plus Originals
A Celebration of the Music From Coco
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 708, “Together Gain”
Shop Class – Episode 107, “Ready For Launch”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 119, “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
One Day at Disney – Episode 119, “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
Be Our Chef – Episode 103, “Hidden Within”
Available April 12th
PJ Masks (Season 3)
Available April 17th
Brain Games (Season 8)
Let’s Stick Together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Season 1-2)
Pluto’s Purchase
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)
Disney Plus Originals
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 709, “Old Friends”
Shop Class – Episode 108, Finale
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 124, “Finding Nemo Terrarium”
One Day at Disney – Episode 120, “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”
Be Our Chef – Episode 104, “Curiouser and Curiouser”
Available April 19th
Just Roll With It (Season 1)
Available April 20th
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)
Available April 22nd
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
Available April 23rd
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures (Season 3)
Available April 24th
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 12-19, 23)
Man In Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
Disney Plus Originals
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 710, “The Phantom Apprentice”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 125, “WALL-E: Recycling Container”
One Day at Disney – Episode 121, “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
Be Our Chef – Episode 105, “Beyond the Reef”
Available April 30th
National Treasurel