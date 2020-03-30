Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff

The coronavirus pandemic has struck once again as it looks like DJ Jazzy Jeff has potentially contracted COVID-19. In a series of Instagram stories, he revealed that he’s battling pneumonia and believes he’s gotten coronavirus as well, reports HipHopDX.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air collaborator broke the news on Monday afternoon in three different Instagram stories. “Pls say a prayer for all the sick… It’s a lot more than you know!!” he wrote. “I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs…I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel for a wife!”



DJ Jazzy Jeff is right; those are reported symptoms of COVID-19. While he won’t know for sure if he’s contracted it until he gets tested, it sounds like the 55-year-old is taking it seriously and is treating it at home for as long as possible. “Please take this serious,” he added in another Instagram story. “It does not care who you are…what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe.” Find screenshots of his posts below.

Back in 2017, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff reunited for their first performance together in 12 years. They even recorded a new song together called “Get Lit” which, if the title didn’t clue you in, was more cringe-y than it was creative. Regardless, here’s hoping the two can reunite sometime in the distant future and toast to each other’s good health.

Unfortunately, DJ Jazzy Jeff isn’t the only prominent figure to have contracted coronavirus by now. Countless others have tested positive, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Geto Boys rapper Scarface, Luther actor Idris Elba, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, opera singer Placido Domingo, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, record producer Andrew Watt, and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge. Sadly, Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, country singer Joe Diffie, and Arrows frontman Alan Merrill have all died due to complications from COVID-19.

Musicians are trying to help slow the spread of coronavirus however they can. Bon Iver are donating their merch sales to Wisconsin organizations fighting the outbreak, Rihanna gave $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts, and Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are sending money to fans who lost their jobs in the COVID-19 shutdown. A handful of artists are performing livestream concerts from home, too, including Ben Gibbard, Margo Price, Neil Young, and Elton John. For an updated list of quarantine livestreams, click here.

Read up on all the tours, music festivals, album releases, and other productions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with our updated list here.